RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is adding a new category to the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

It's called the Open Contest category. Barbecue cookoff teams will now be allowed to prepare anything they want, except for desserts.

The chairman of the cookoff committee said this will allow teams to flex their cooking skills in a creative way. Participants can prepare anything from chili to macaroni and cheese to surf and turf.

And it would not be a contest without a trophy up for grabs.

The Open Contest will be held on the second day of the cookoff on Friday, Feb. 25.
