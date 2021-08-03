RodeoHouston opens season ticket purchasing process

RodeoHouston opened up the process for fans to request 2022 season tickets. The season ticket sale lottery got underway Tuesday morning and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
RodeoHouston has a limited number of season tickets available, according to a press release.
Season ticket options start as low as $400, plus a processing fee. For an additional cost, fans will have the option to add the concert-only performance by George Strait for March 20, 2022.
Here's how it works:
- Pay a $1 per ticket deposit between 10 a.m. Aug. 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 4 for the opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets
- If selected to purchase tickets, the credit card used for the deposit will be charged the balance by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
- Fans will then receive their season tickets digitally via the AXS Mobile ID app
- If the credit card charge is declined, the purchase opportunity will be forfeited and awarded to the next fan on the list
- If not selected, the $1 per ticket deposit will be refunded by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
There is a four-ticket purchase limit per household. Individual tickets will be going on sale at a later date, once the full entertainment lineup is announced.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is expected to run from Feb. 28 to March 19.
