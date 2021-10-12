houston livestock show and rodeo

Texas native Parker McCollum to perform at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Houston! Although we're still months away from the 2022 Rodeo, we're proud to share a Houston-area native will be taking the big stage in March.

Country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum announced on his Instagram page that this opportunity is all he's ever wanted.

McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website. He will be the fourth artist from Texas to take the stage.

The 29-year-old was ecstatic and shared the following message with his fans on Instagram:

"Hadn't cried since the day my grandad passed away, and when I got the call about the Houston Rodeo, I actually had to pull over and cry. Worked so hard every single day for so long hoping I'd get to do this one day. I cannot even explain how big of an honor this is for me. My band, my family, my team and the state of Texas all helped to make this happen. This is all I ever wanted. March 12 in Houston, TX we will come out swinging y'all don't miss it!"

Comments like, "Making Texas proud" and "This is awesome" flooded the comments section on RodeoHouston's Instagram post.

If you want to catch his performance, you can purchase tickets starting Jan. 13, 2022, according to an announcement from RodeoHouston.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.

Other stars slated for the even include Bun B, George Strait and Cody Johnson.

Other acts will be announced between now and early next year, and details on other events are already up:

  • Feb. 24-26: World's Championship BBQ Contest
  • Feb. 25: Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides
  • Feb. 26: Downtown Rodeo Parade and Rodeo Run


For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website.

