Texas native Parker McCollum to perform at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Houston! Although we're still months away from the 2022 Rodeo, we're proud to share a Houston-area native will be taking the big stage in March.Country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum announced on his Instagram page that this opportunity is all he's ever wanted.McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website . He will be the fourth artist from Texas to take the stage.The 29-year-old was ecstatic and shared the following message with his fans on Instagram:Comments like, "Making Texas proud" and "This is awesome" flooded the comments section on RodeoHouston's Instagram post.If you want to catch his performance, you can purchase tickets starting Jan. 13, 2022, according to an announcement from RodeoHouston.In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.Other stars slated for the even include Bun B, George Strait and Cody Johnson.Other acts will be announced between now and early next year, and details on other events are already up:For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website