Iconic Houston western wear store, Pinto Ranch, reopens after abrupt closure in June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular western wear store that has been a staple in Houston for two decades re-opened its doors after abruptly closing in June.

Pinto Ranch welcomed customers back to their Houston and Dallas stores on Friday.

Former owner, Guido Caranti, recently sold the the business in an attempt to save it.

"We realize there was some uncertainty about whether Pinto Ranch would reopen, but we worked hard with the previous owner to save this iconic Texas brand. We are thrilled to announce the reopening of our Dallas and Houston locations and welcome back our valued customers," COO Lamar McCubbin said in a news release.

ABC13 saw several customers show up to the store in Post Oak Plaza on June 17 only to be met by a sign on the door saying, "This store is closed until further notice." Neighboring businesses said Pinto Ranch closed sometime the previous week.

READ RELATED: Iconic Houston western wear store, Pinto Ranch, announces abrupt closure 'until further notice'

A post on their social media on June 7 advertised a summer sale. People replied in the comments saying their orders had been canceled without explanation. Pinto Ranch's social media account did not respond to those comments.

Their locations in Dallas and Bush International Airport were also abruptly closed.

In a press release, the new owners said they would host promotions at both locations with exclusive discounts to welcome customers back.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.