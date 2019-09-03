Senior Houston firefighters seek no confidence vote in fire chief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What little goodwill existed between rank and file leaders of the Houston Fire Department and its chief after months of acrimony appears to be evaporating. In a letter to the fire union president released Tuesday, 95 of the department's 105 front line district chiefs are asking to schedule a 'no-confidence' vote in Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena at the union's next meeting.The vote has not yet been scheduled as the union works through policies and procedures. There is no indication the union would delay or deny such a vote. When it is held, such a vote would not require action by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who alone hires and fires department heads, including the fire and police chiefs.In their letter, the district chiefs complain of budget cuts, schedule change "threats," low pay and broken down trucks. "The citizens of Houston have suffered enough," the letter states.It goes on, "The firefighters have been without a collective bargaining contract for over two years. The mayor and fire chief have blamed, ridiculed and threatened the firefighters during this time, but the firefighters have continued to show up to work and do the best they can. HFD members currently have the highest rate of active cancer patients that we have ever seen, with no end and no plan in sight. The firefighters of Houston have suffered enough."For those following the bitterness between firefighters and city hall, the move is not likely a surprise. Firefighters have not had a contract for years and this year, failed twice trying to mediate an end to the drawn-out fight over the Prop B pay parity proposal.The letter, which gathered more support Tuesday afternoon, concludes, "We no longer believe Chief Pena can effectively lead the men and women of the Houston Fire Department."In response, Mayor Turner expressed faith in Chief Pena. In a statement Tuesday morning, Turner said, "I have every confidence in Chief Sam Pena. Not only is he doing a great job for the Houston Fire Department, but he is also doing an excellent job for the City of Houston. What the union is doing is 100 percent political and I am certain that the public will see it for what it is."Turner appointed Pena to the job. Prior to coming to Houston, Pena was the chief of the El Paso Fire Department.Pena turned down an interview request from ABC13, saying he plans to issue a statement sometime Tuesday.The last 'no-confidence' vote against a Houston Fire Chief was in 2002. Then-chief Chris Connealy was facing criticism over staffing following a firefighter death.