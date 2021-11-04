Accused gang member Kendrick Johnson found guilty in murder of Lamar HS student

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4684173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delindsey Dwayne Mack was killed Tuesday near Lamar High School in a shooting that also injured a female student.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of trial, a jury found Kendrick Johnson guilty in the murder of a Lamar High School student.Kendrick Johnson was on trial this week for the 2018 murder of Delindsey Mack, and on Monday, he pleaded not guilty. By Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney's office said a jury found him guilty.Two other people have also been charged in connection with Mack's death, including a former classmate, accused of faking a relationship with Mack to help Johnson arrange the murder.The deadly shooting happened just a few feet away from Lamar High School on Nov. 13, 2018.Mack was reportedly walking to meet up with his uncle to get a ride home. That's when he was ambushed by two people who police say pulled up in a car, jumped out, and fired shots at the teen.As Mack was on the ground dying, one of the suspects allegedly stood over him and continued shooting.This week during the trial, testimonies were heard from four different witnesses, including Mack's uncle, who says he arrived on campus to find chaos and his nephew's backpack on the ground, surrounded by crime scene tape. He said it instantly signaled to him that something was wrong.Prosecutors showed the jury graphic body camera video of an officer trying to do chest compressions. The teen was shot seven times, according to the prosecutor, including in his head and through his lungs.