teen killed

Accused gang member Kendrick Johnson found guilty in murder of Lamar HS student

EMBED <>More Videos

Accused gang member pleads not guilty to student's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of trial, a jury found Kendrick Johnson guilty in the murder of a Lamar High School student.

Kendrick Johnson was on trial this week for the 2018 murder of Delindsey Mack, and on Monday, he pleaded not guilty. By Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney's office said a jury found him guilty.

Two other people have also been charged in connection with Mack's death, including a former classmate, accused of faking a relationship with Mack to help Johnson arrange the murder.

The deadly shooting happened just a few feet away from Lamar High School on Nov. 13, 2018.

Mack was reportedly walking to meet up with his uncle to get a ride home. That's when he was ambushed by two people who police say pulled up in a car, jumped out, and fired shots at the teen.

As Mack was on the ground dying, one of the suspects allegedly stood over him and continued shooting.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students
EMBED More News Videos

Delindsey Dwayne Mack was killed Tuesday near Lamar High School in a shooting that also injured a female student.



This week during the trial, testimonies were heard from four different witnesses, including Mack's uncle, who says he arrived on campus to find chaos and his nephew's backpack on the ground, surrounded by crime scene tape. He said it instantly signaled to him that something was wrong.

Prosecutors showed the jury graphic body camera video of an officer trying to do chest compressions. The teen was shot seven times, according to the prosecutor, including in his head and through his lungs.

MORE COVERAGE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdergang violencegang activityteen killedteen shotgang
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
2 teens found dead after SUV crashes into front yard of home
'Accidental' Astroworld Fest deaths beg question of accountability
La Marque HS junior killed in early morning shooting
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News