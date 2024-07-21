Houston police search for 2 suspects seen running away after allegedly killing teen in Spring Branch

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a small to medium-sized build wearing a black hoodie with white designs on the front and back. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in a black hoodie.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects who were seen running away after allegedly killing a teenager on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of a shooting at a parking lot in the 8800 block of Hammerly Boulevard at 12:15 p.m.

At the scene, a Hispanic boy aged 14 or 15 years old was found unresponsive inside a white SUV parked in the lot.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers or homicide at 713-308-3600.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.