14-year-old's family holding 'different kind of anger' after teen shot to death in Spring Branch

Abraham Choukair's brothers told ABC13 they think their 14-year-old sibling ran with the wrong crowd, leading up to his murder in Spring Branch.

Abraham Choukair's brothers told ABC13 they think their 14-year-old sibling ran with the wrong crowd, leading up to his murder in Spring Branch.

Abraham Choukair's brothers told ABC13 they think their 14-year-old sibling ran with the wrong crowd, leading up to his murder in Spring Branch.

Abraham Choukair's brothers told ABC13 they think their 14-year-old sibling ran with the wrong crowd, leading up to his murder in Spring Branch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department continues to hunt for a suspect wanted for the murder of a 14-year-old.

The shooting happened on Saturday at an apartment complex at 8800 Hammerly Blvd. in Spring Branch.

The victim, Abraham Choukair, was the youngest of three brothers and the first his parents had to bury.

"It is a different kind of anger. I am sure that anyone who has lost a family member in such a tragic way can understand how frustrating it is to know that you don't have the answers," one of Abraham's two brothers said.

On Monday, Houston police released surveillance photos of the man they think pulled the trigger.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston police search for 2 suspects seen running away after allegedly killing teen in Spring Branch

On Tuesday, Abraham's brothers agreed to speak to ABC13 as they waited for an arrest but asked not to be named for the safety of their family.

"We don't know exactly why this happened," the victim's brother said.

They think their brother may have been running with the wrong crowd, and it cost him his life, something neither one of them can truly wrap their heads around.

"I am military, and he is a paramedic. We see death, and it's around us, and we prepare for ours - life insurance, plans, wills. And so, it is shocking that it is the little 14-year-old brother with his whole life ahead of him," one of the victim's brothers said.

The devastating reality is teens dying by gun violence is an upward trend in Harris County.

Data that 13 Investigates obtained shows the county's juvenile homicide rate has increased by 76% from 2021 to 2023.

The fact that a 14-year-old was shot last year at the same complex as Abraham only infuriates his family more.

The victim a year ago was shot three times in the stomach, and HPD said the shooter ran off. But unlike Abraham, that teen survived.

"These are children dying. I left to go protect my country, and I was hoping that my country would protect its streets and its children," Abraham's brother added.

The brothers said their careers are what kept them out of trouble. They hoped Abraham would find his path, too, but he was robbed of that chance.

"I hope and pray to God that it doesn't happen to any more people and no more families are affected. One family is enough, and I think I speak for both of us when I say that," Abraham's brother added.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.