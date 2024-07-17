15-year-old killed among 3 teens who were shot within hours of each other in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens, including one who died, were shot Tuesday night in the Houston area.

In the first incident, police were called to the 6300 block of Rogerdale, near the West Beltway in Alief, at about 6:57 p.m. and discovered two 15-year-olds were involved.

The Houston Police Department picked up the call there, but it's believed that's not where the shooting happened.

According to Lt. R. Willkens with HPD, a 15-year-old who was shot in the back and the person he was with couldn't tell investigators where he was wounded, only that it happened at a "corner store somewhere."

The two were on the way to the hospital when they pulled over on Rogerdale and called 911.

Witnesses told police the teen was heading to the Alief Learning Center to collect money from somebody when the shooting happened, but investigators are still working to confirm those details.

Not long after that first shooting, at about 8 p.m., officers responded to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Southwest, where someone drove a second 15-year-old victim after he was shot in the head.

He died at the hospital.

According to new information from police Wednesday morning, this 15-year-old was shot at 4200 Belle Park Dr.

That's about two miles away from the first shooting, but it wasn't immediately known if the two incidents were connected.

The two 15-year-olds died and were injured in District F, represented by Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas.

"There are two families that are upset and sad because someone lost their life and another one is paralyzed, and it's senseless, and it didn't need to happen," Thomas said.

Thomas said one way she wants to prevent teens from being victims or involved in crime is through summer jobs, saying keeping teens busy keeps them safe.

"We have to invest in summer job programming. A summer job is a public safety strategy. Unfortunately, this administration has not invested in summer jobs," Thomas said.

Thomas said the parks department, schools, and her office are working to provide more summer jobs to deter violence.

"We have to intervene. We have to redefine public safety, not by centering policing but by looking at how we invest in summer jobs, the quality of life in those neighborhoods, and other safety and summer enrichment programs on the west side," Thomas said.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old was also shot around midnight in the Greenspoint area.

HPD said it happened at an apartment complex on City View and Benmar.

The teen was outside in the parking lot with some friends when someone walked up and started shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot in the neck and managed to run back to his apartment.

His mother took him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police believe they may know who the shooter is.

