Texas True Crime: Deal with the Devil

TEXAS TRUE CRIME: Corriann Cervantes was only 15 years old when she was found beaten and stabbed to death inside a Clear Lake apartment. The case made headlines across the country as the "Satanic Murder". Now, for the first time, Corriann's family is talking about what happened. ABC13's Courtney Fischer shares their story in our Texas True Crime episode "Deal with the Devil."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "She's as cold as ice," said the caller to the 911 dispatcher. "I think she's deceased."

It was 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2014. A girl's beaten body was found in a vacant apartment in Clear Lake, Texas.

"It looks like there's a toilet bowl lid thing-you know from the back of the tank?" said the caller. "It's smashed up all over the place. I think that might be what they used to kill her."

It was dark and dank in that empty apartment with no power, but pieces of that white porcelain toilet tank lid were shattered and strewn about.

Authorities would later identify the murdered girl as 15-year-old Corriann Cervantes. She had been killed four days earlier, by two teens she trusted.

Now, ten years after her brutal murder, Corriann's family is telling their story.

In our latest Texas True Crime episode, you'll hear never released, exclusive interviews with the people who helped send Corriann's killers to prison. You'll see how police got a 16-year-old to confess to murder. And, for the first time, a convicted killer talks.

