Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence

TIMELINE: Children killed or injured by violence in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A number of children were injured or killed by violence in 2018.

Jan. 11, 2018 - Stephen Verdell Jr., 18, was shot and killed at a school bus stop.

March 1, 2018 - Tristian Hutchins, 8, was killed and his younger sister, Kheristian, was injured during a drive-by shooting.

May 15, 2018 - Sir Romeo Milam, 4, was injured during a gunfight at an apartment complex.

Nov. 13, 2018 - Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured after a gunman wearing a mask fired at them about a dozen times.

Nov. 25, 2018 - Angel Morales, 13, was shot and killed at a neighborhood block party.

Dec. 14, 2018 - A 7-year-old boy was injured during a drive-by shooting in Katy.

Dec. 30, 2018 - Jazmine Barnes, 7, was killed and her mother wounded when deputies said someone in a red truck allegedly opened fire on their vehicle.

Jan. 3, 2019 - Police say Junaid Mehmood confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest.
