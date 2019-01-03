SEARCH

Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police

Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was arrested Thursday night after police made a gruesome discovery at a Texas City apartment complex.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 27-year-old man confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest.

Junaid Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind the Panera Bread restaurant on El Dorado in Webster, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery in Texas City.

Mehmood was audibly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.

"I KILLED MY FAMILY," SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CONFESSES
Our cameras were there when Junaid Mehmood was transferred by Houston police into the custody of the Texas City Police Department.



Investigators said he was "incoherent," emotional and yelling at times, and that he confessed to dispatchers, "I killed my family."

Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived on 10th Street North, they discovered the victims' bodies and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Two of the victims are believed to be 2 and 5 years old. The third victim was an infant, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she is in stable condition and is being treated for her wounds.


We do not know the cause of death of the children, or what led up to this tragic situation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man wanted after 3 children found dead in apartment
Man wanted after 3 young children found dead at Texas City apartment

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
