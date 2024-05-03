San Jacinto River expected to rise 9 feet, putting Kingwood residents under urgent evacuation order

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- As surrounding areas and the city of Houston see thunderstorms move out of the area, the remnants of severe weather have left some areas flooding and causing residents to evacuate, according to officials.

Residents in Kingwood have experienced heavy rainfall that has left neighborhoods partially submerged underwater.

The ABC13 Weather Team issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day for Thursday but extended it into Friday because of the lingering threat of heavy rain.

On Thursday evening, those who live in the area's Northshore subdivision were urged to evacuate by sunset.

Part of the reason is the rising threat of the San Jacinto River overflowing due to the rainfall experienced over the last two days.

On Friday, Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County echoed the sentiments.

"This is much worse. It's a catastrophic event,and we all need to take the urgent and necessary steps to respond accordingly," Hidalgo said during a press conference.

Officials have said the river is expected to rise at least another nine feet between Friday and Saturday afternoon. Hidalgo said the threat is ongoing and those in the area are still urged to leave if they can.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer was out in Kingwood, where high water rescues and evacuations occurred on Thursday afternoon.

There were no rescues on Friday morning, but high-water trucks were out in the area, assisting with evacuations.

