A 5-year-old Houston boy who has undergone 14 surgeries since he was injured during a gunfight was released from the hospital Friday night.Sir Romeo Milam was caught in the crossfire at King's Row Apartments, and was battling severe injuries since the incident.Milam was at Texas Children's Hospital around the clock, hopeful and prayerful. She says Harris County Precinct 7 advocates visited and lifted her grandbaby's spirits, as seen in a photo with him smiling."That smile is just infectious. We just love him," Milam continued.Physically, it's been an uphill battle for the little guy.As for the men who shattered Sir Romeo's life, the boy's grandmother had a message for them."Put your guns down. Find something to do," she said.