15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend in Spring

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 15-year-old girl.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at 23119 Kimberly Glen Ln, involving a 15-year-old girl.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's 17-year-old boyfriend.


"We don't know if it was accidental in terms of displaying the weapon and the gun went off, or there was other intent," said Gonzalez.

Their names have not been released at this time.

This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County.

Teen charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend in west Harris County
A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.



