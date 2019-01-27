15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend in Spring

Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

ABC13's Charly Edsitty is on scene, providing minute-by-minute updates.

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly shooting at 23119 Kimberly Glen Ln, involving a 15-year-old girl.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the girl's 17-year-old boyfriend."We don't know if it was accidental in terms of displaying the weapon and the gun went off, or there was other intent," said Gonzalez.Their names have not been released at this time.This comes less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in west Harris County.Charly Edsitty will have the latest at on Eyewitness News.