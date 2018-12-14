The man accused of injuring a 7-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting has been arrested.According to investigators, Omarion Philip Bailey, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The shooting happened at an intersection in the Sundown subdivision in Katy around 2 p.m.Investigators say the 7-year-old was a passenger in the truck driven by his 18-year-old brother. The wounded child was transported by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.A 6-year-old was also in the vehicle but he was not injured.One neighbor said he heard what sounded like six gunshots outside of his home.Another neighbor said she returned home with her daughter and saw a deputy bent over, examining the street."My daughter said he's looking for something," she said. It was bullet casings.A few houses away, another neighbor said she heard gunfire as well, and she assumed it was a drive-by shooting."I heard cars speeding away on the street," she said, "and I saw an Escalade driving away fast."She said another neighbor told her that same truck appeared to have a window that had been shot out.The 7-year-old's family created ato help with medical costs.