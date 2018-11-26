Gabriel’s brand new Kia was shot up last night at the Yale St block party. One child was killed. Witnesses say he was a young teen. #abc13 https://t.co/lFVZglefJs pic.twitter.com/Vh2RTyrDKL — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 26, 2018

The person killed at a block party in north Houston Sunday night was just 13-years-old, police say. Six others were injured.Police tell us they have a possible person of interest in custody.The shootout happened around 6:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street near Crosstimbers Street.Dozens of families were at the party. Kids were jumping in an inflatable bounce-house and people were enjoying live music.Promise Jeffrey was there with her two children, ages 4 and 5, to spend time with friends and see a local rapper perform."Then, they just started shooting. It was gunshots everywhere. Like 50 of them, 'pop, pop, pop, pop,'" Jeffrey said. "I got so scared because they sounded so close."Three of the bullets hit Gabriel Henderson's new car, cracking the windshield and driver's side window of her Kia."Me and my daughter and my nieces and nephews were behind the building when it happened," Henderson said, pointing to a nearby business."The gunshots just kept going. I rolled under my girlfriend's car with my kids and we just sat there," Jeffrey said. "If something would have happened to them, I would have died."Witnesses told police someone tried getting into the party, but security there said they had to be frisked, and that person refused and left.Shortly after, someone showed up and fired 15 to 20 shots. Investigators are not sure if it's the same person who left the party, refusing to be searched.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting is possibly gang-related. He told Eyewitness News there were at least two shooters.A woman, who didn't want to show her face on-camera, says she held the hand of the boy that was killed while he took his last breaths."I don't know if he was trying to say something but he just kept spitting. I was just trying to keep him alive until the ambulance got here," she said.Aside from the young teen killed at the scene, two women were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. It's not clear if they were shot.A 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and another person was shot in the leg. Additionally, two juvenile females have wounds from flying glass.Authorities say the 13-year-old who was grazed by a bullet stayed at the scene to talk to detectives.A car carrying the other five people went to Doctor's Hospital.All six of the injured are expected to be OK."It sounds to me the organizers had it thought through," Houston Police Commander Dan Harris said. "Had security here. It sounds to me like this was something for kids and their parents to come to. There were parents here as well. It just got out of control, which is unfortunate. We can't control the actions of every single person."At this point, no one has been charged with anything.