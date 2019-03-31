Crime & Safety

2-year-old in critical condition after being shot twice in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot twice while at a park in southwest Houston.

The shooting took place at 5:25 p.m. Saturday at Haviland Park during a party, police said.

According to witness, a suspect in a grey car arrived at the parking lot and began firing at a red car. Police say the boy and his mother were inside the vehicle at the time.

During a press conference, HPD'S Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner had a message for the suspect.

"Hands off our babies and our children in this city. Hands off," said Finner.

According to Finner, they are investigating the cause behind the shooting, but have not identified a suspect at this time.

"The best thing you can do is, turn yourself in," Finner said. "Because I guarantee you, we are going to get you in custody. We are going to hold you accountable."


