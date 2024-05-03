HCSO deputy shoots man after being flagged down to scene, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after authorities said a Harris County sheriff's deputy fired at him following a call of an aggravated assault.

The scene unfolded in the 15400 block of Sellers Road. Authorities said they received a call of an aggravated assault and/or a person firing a weapon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a deputy was flagged down about the incident, and at some point, he fired his weapon, hitting the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details between the start of the call and when the deputy fired his weapon were not all immediately available.

Investigators were headed to the scene, Gonzalez said.