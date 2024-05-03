Man flying drone over Willis helps lead rescuers to woman stranded in high waters

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was rescued Thursday morning from the flooding waters that have hit northern parts of the Houston area after a man flying a drone spotted her.

The rescue happened at Rockrose Ranch and Calvary Road in the Willis area.

The rescue video was recorded by Omar Arreola, who made the rescue call and shared footage with ABC13. He said he was headed to work when he pulled into a gas station since the road was closed. He said another person was there and decided to drive through the road.

Arreola said he waited and decided to fly his drone through the area when he spotted that same driver, who started waving for help at the drone. That's when Arreola called 911. He said he was on the phone with dispatchers for about 40 minutes before crews were able to get the woman out of her car.

Leaders are reminding residents about the dangers of driving through flooded roads.