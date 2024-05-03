Boil water notice issued for several Lake Livingston - area subdivisions

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for several areas around Lake Livingston in Polk County as of Thursday.

Putnams Landing subdivision due to flooding

Beech Creek, Crystal Lakes, and Country Charm subdivisions due to an electrical repair

Wild County and Eagles Nest subdivisions due to an electrical repair

Horse Shoe Lake Estates subdivision due to flooding and inaccessible roads

New River Lake Estates subdivision due to flooding and inaccessible roads

As water pressure is restored, people are still urged to be conservative with their usage to ensure water is available to all customers.

You can find notices posted to the Lake Livingston Water Supply website.

Whenever these types of notices are in place, it means you should boil water before washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth and drinking water.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Also, don't use ice from an automatic ice machine.