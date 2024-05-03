Boil water notice issued for several Lake Livingston - area subdivisions

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for several areas around Lake Livingston in Polk County as of Thursday.
As water pressure is restored, people are still urged to be conservative with their usage to ensure water is available to all customers.
You can find notices posted to the Lake Livingston Water Supply website.
Whenever these types of notices are in place, it means you should boil water before washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth and drinking water.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Also, don't use ice from an automatic ice machine.