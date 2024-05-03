Kingwood residents evacuate as some homes take on water and rapid rising river risks more flooding

The rapidly rising West Fork of the San Jacinto River threatens to inundate homes, just like it did during Harvey, prompting many to evacuate.

The rapidly rising West Fork of the San Jacinto River threatens to inundate homes, just like it did during Harvey, prompting many to evacuate.

The rapidly rising West Fork of the San Jacinto River threatens to inundate homes, just like it did during Harvey, prompting many to evacuate.

The rapidly rising West Fork of the San Jacinto River threatens to inundate homes, just like it did during Harvey, prompting many to evacuate.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of Kingswood's Northshore subdivision were urged to evacuate by sunset Thursday, and many did.

The rapidly rising West Fork of the San Jacinto River threatens to inundate homes, just as residents say it did during Hurricane Harvey.

Earlier this week, the water came up over Shawn Henderson's backyard dock.

"When the water first started coming up, I wasn't that worried about it at first, until today," Henderson said.

That's when more water was released from the Lake Conroe Dam upstream.

Henderson cleared out most of his living room and moved his furnishings to higher ground. Most of his neighbors did the same. In fact, by Thursday afternoon, the neighborhood was dotted with U-haul trucks.

"Got all the trailers and boats and stuff out. It was kind of fun, I'm not gonna lie," Aaron Silva said.

James Green, whose home flooded during Harvey, said he would have liked to move his furniture but couldn't get hold of a truck.

"As far as getting a rental truck, it's already 5 p.m., and they (had) already closed up and gone home. There ain't much I can do right now except just find out what happens," Green said.

Further down Northshore Drive, several homes did take on water.

One homeowner said his house was dry Thursday morning but was flooded with more than a foot of water by afternoon.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.