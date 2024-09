13 Alert Traffic: Eastbound lanes of Hwy 225 shut down near Underwood

Take a live look at the freeways around Houston

Take a live look at the freeways around Houston

Take a live look at the freeways around Houston

Take a live look at the freeways around Houston

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident is blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 225 near Underwood, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map