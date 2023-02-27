Investigators are still actively looking for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo. If you have any information, you're asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Remains found in Sam Houston National Forest identified as woman police believe was dismembered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Human remains discovered at the Sam Houston National Forest earlier this month have been positively identified as a woman missing for nearly a year.

On Feb. 7, a TxDOT worker found possible human bones in an area of the forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies said.

It was determined that the remains were, in fact, human, and DNA and dental record analysis confirmed they are of missing woman Felicia Johnson, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson was the victim of a homicide in Houston in 2022. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder in her death. Investigators believe Johnson was dismembered and removed from Nwobodo's apartment, and the suspect did extensive research to cover up the crime.

Court records do not show Nwobodo in jail as of February 2023.

Johnson was 24 years old when she was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston-Medical Center hotel in the 6700 block of Main Street on April 16, 2022.

Johnson's father said during a news conference in April 2022 that she traveled from California to Houston for a job audition at an adult club, but was turned away. According to Uber records investigators subpoenaed, Nwobodo was the one who requested a ride for Johnson from her hotel to his apartment on Richmond Avenue on April 16.

Using that information from Uber, investigators obtained leads such as Nwobodo's phone number and e-mail address. Upon searching his name in their system, HPD found his address from a November 2020 police report where he was being investigated for sexual assault. However, the case was dismissed when the alleged victim declined to press charges.

Johnson's family in California told police they last heard from her on April 15. On April 16, they asked a friend in Houston to search for Johnson based on the last location they pinged on her cell phone.

Her friend ended up finding Johnson's phone covered in blood at Bear Creek Park. Charging documents state that Johnson and Nwobodo were communicating on Snapchat and her messages showed they agreed to meet for $500.

Nwobodo's bank records showed that he withdrew money from his Wells Fargo account on April 16 in that amount, according to court documents.

Records show that on the 16th and 17th, Nwobodo bought several supplies from Walmart and Home Depot including a flashlight, shirt, gloves, saws, trash bags, and towels. In the charging documents, Sgt. B.A. Roberts wrote, "Nwobodo made multiple online searches after April 16, 2022, relative to cleaning DNA evidence, deleting digital information, missing persons investigations, and how to get away with murder."

On May 13, HPD conducted a search warrant and arrested Nwobodo after they said they found blood, weapons, receipts, and supplies in the suspect's car. They also found Johnson's DNA and blood in his apartment.

Officers seized his cell phone and found a photo of a dismembered woman and three additional photos of deceased individuals, charging documents stated. ABC13 previously reached out to HPD for clarification on why Nwobodo was released from HPD custody during this arrest.

