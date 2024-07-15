Liberty County Sheriff's Office confirms discovery of missing grandmother's remains

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office confirmed finding the remains of Sheryl Siddall, a 57-year-old grandmother who went missing in September 2023.

According to the sheriff's office, Siddall was last heard from on Sept. 12, and her body was recovered in March 2024. DNA testing was used to identify her remains.

After Siddall was reported missing, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputy went to check on her home and found a man named Donald Lee Hassler living in the house.

Deputies also reported finding firearms, a bloody knife, human bloodstains, and drag marks from the back of Sidall's home to the water.

In October 2023, Hassler was charged with capital murder in connection to Siddall's disappearance.

Authorities have not revealed how she died.