TxDOT worker finds remains at Sam Houston National Forest, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Sam Houston National Forest after a TxDOT worker found possible human remains.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the discovery was made Tuesday near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149. When the TxDOT worker found the remains, they called law enforcement.

Homicide detectives, along with investigators, are at the scene and believe the remains are indeed human bones.

No additional information detailing the identity, gender, or cause of death was revealed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.