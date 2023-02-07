WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
human remains found

TxDOT worker finds remains at Sam Houston National Forest, authorities say

KTRK logo
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 11:53PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Sam Houston National Forest after a TxDOT worker found possible human remains.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the discovery was made Tuesday near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149. When the TxDOT worker found the remains, they called law enforcement.

Homicide detectives, along with investigators, are at the scene and believe the remains are indeed human bones.

No additional information detailing the identity, gender, or cause of death was revealed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW