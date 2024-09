Body found in bayou on Houston's westside, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is responding to calls of a body found on the water on Houston's westside on Saturday.

An HPD dive team received the call at around 6:30 p.m. to a bayou off of 1704 South Highway 6 near Barker Oaks Drive.

HPD says Precinct 5 deputies are handling the investigation.

It's unclear how long the person's body has been in the bayou, and officers did not say in what condition it was in.