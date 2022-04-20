Texas Equusearch volunteers search Bear Creek Park for missing 24-year-old woman

Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the10300 block of West Little York in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers are actively searching for a woman who vanished in Houston late last week.Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the 10300 block of West Little York on Friday. Her family believes she is the victim of foul play.On Wednesday, Texas Equusearch confirmed they have people in Bear Creek Park in west Houston looking for any sign of Johnson.According to family members, Johnson has long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder. It is unknown what clothing Johnson was wearing at the time of her disappearance.If you have seen Johnson since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning her disappearance, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.