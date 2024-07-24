Investigation unfolding in Tomball where decomposing body found near Little League baseball complex

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Tomball are working to identify a body found in a field near a Little League baseball complex on Wednesday.

The discovery was made on Hufsmith Road near Ulrich just before 11:30 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the Tomball Police Department had a large area in the field blocked off with what appeared to be roughly 50 evidence markers.

Tomball PD said someone was in the area of Hufsmith and Ulrich and called the police after seeing what they believed to be a body in the field. Police confirmed the body once they arrived at the scene.

Investigators have determined the body is of a male in advanced stages of decomposition, but it's unclear how he died.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office picked up the body and ultimately will determine his identity and cause of death.

Police told ABC13 they found the male's belongings near him.

The area around the Tomball Little League complex was closed as investigators gathered evidence but has since reopened.

