Charging documents show how HPD linked suspect to Felicia Johnson's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charging documents reveal new details about how HPD were able to link a suspect to the murder of Felicia Johnson, who went missing nearly two months ago. Police believe she was dismembered and removed from Chukwuebuka Nwobodo's apartment. Her remains have not been found and investigators believe the suspect did extensive research to cover up the crime.Johnson's father said during a news conference back in April that she traveled from California to Houston for a job audition at an adult club, but was turned away. According to Uber records investigators subpoenaed, they say Nwobodo was the one who requested a ride for Johnson from her hotel to his apartment on April 16.Using that information from Uber, they obtained leads such as Nwobodo's phone number and e-mail address. Upon searching his name in their system, HPD found his address from a November 2020 police report where he was being investigated for sexual assault. But the case was dismissed when the alleged victim declined to press charges.Her family in California told police they last heard from Johnson on April 15. On April 16, they asked a friend in Houston to search for Johnson based on the last location they pinged on her cell phone, who ended up finding it covered in blood at Bear Creek Park. Charging documents state she and Nwobodo were communicating on Snapchat and her messages showed they agreed to meet for $500. His bank records showed that he withdrew money from his Wells Fargo account on April 16 in that amount.Records show that on the 16th and 17th, Nwobodo bought several supplies from Walmart and Home Depot including a flashlight, shirt, gloves, saws, trash bags, and towels. In the charging documents, Sgt. B.A. Roberts wrote, "Nwobodo made multiple online searches after April 16, 2022, relative to cleaning DNA evidence, deleting digital information, missing persons investigations, and how to get away with murder."On May 13, HPD conducted a search warrant and arrested Nwobodo after they said they found blood, weapons, receipts, and supplies in the suspect's car. They also found Johnson's DNA and blood in his apartment.Officers seized his cell phone and found a photo of a dismembered woman and three additional photos of deceased individuals. ABC13 is working to find out why Nwobodo was released from HPD custody during this arrest.Last week, activist Quanell X held another news conference along with others who have been looking for Johnson."This is painful. We are sick and tired of these young girls coming up missing and being found murdered by sick-minded individuals who think they can get away with it because these are soft targets and young girls and young women of color and they think that nobody will care," Quanell X said.Investigators are still actively looking for Nwobodo. If you have any information, you're asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-2477 (TIPS).