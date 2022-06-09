Where is Felicia Johnson? Houston missing persons case turns into homicide investigation

Felicia Johnson, left, hasn't been seen since April 16, 2022. Police believe she made contact with Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, right, who is accused in her murder.

"Where is my baby?" A family is pleading to the public for information on their loved one's whereabouts. They said Felicia Johnson disappeared after she was given a ride from a business where she was applying for work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a job audition in April may already be dead, Houston police said on Thursday.In new information released nearly two months after Felicia Johnson's disappearance, police identified the suspect in her murder as 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is already been charged in the 232nd State District Court but isn't in custody.According to HPD Homicide Section detectives, Johnson was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston-Medical Center hotel in the 6700 block of Main Street on April 16. The report was made after her cell phone, covered in blood, was found off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road.Additional investigating revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 16.How does Nwobodo fit into the case, according to HPD? Detectives learned he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Blvd. and took her to his apartment at 14935 S. Richmond Ave.Police said evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing of her personal belongings in the park. It's believed he disposed of Johnson's body at some point within the following days.Despite the new details, police haven't yet recovered Johnson's body and Nwobodo remains at large.Police are urging anyone with information on Nwobodo's whereabouts to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-2477 (TIPS).