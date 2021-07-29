3 killed in separate crashes across Houston area overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were killed overnight in separate crashes across the Houston area, including a hit-and-run on the Northwest Freeway.
The first one happened Wednesday evening in Montgomery County when a red Subaru slammed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler, killing the driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old. The 18-wheeler was disabled on Fish Creek just south of FM-2854 just before 9 p.m. due to a broken air brake hose, according to Texas DPS troopers. The 5-year-old was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.
In north Harris County, a motorcycle rider died after losing control in the southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night near Aldine Bender. Authorities said speed may have been a factor in that crash. No other vehicles were involved.
Another motorcycle rider died early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Freeway. A good Samaritan saw a pickup rear end the motorcycle before taking off, according to Houston police. The good Samaritan was able to help officers catch the suspect driver involved in the crash, HPD said. They were charged with intoxication manslaughter.
None of the victims involved in the crashes was immediately identified.
2021 has seen a spike in fatal crashes on Texas roads so far this year.
More than 1,600 people died in the first five months, according to statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation, a 14% increase compared to the same time period in 2020.
