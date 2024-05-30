U.S. 290 at Telge reopens hours after woman in stalled car hit and killed, sparking major delays

After hours of major traffic delays, the mainlanes fully reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a larger pickup truck rear-ended her.

After hours of major traffic delays, the mainlanes fully reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a larger pickup truck rear-ended her.

After hours of major traffic delays, the mainlanes fully reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a larger pickup truck rear-ended her.

After hours of major traffic delays, the mainlanes fully reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a larger pickup truck rear-ended her.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in a stalled vehicle was hit and killed in the Cypress area on Thursday morning, sparking hours of delays for drivers in the area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 22300 block of U.S. 290 near Telge Road. Houston TranStar first reported the crash at 5:47 a.m.

Officials believe the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a larger pickup truck rear-ended her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyEye video shows the woman's car crushed on the highway. A pickup truck was also spotted with heavy front-end damage.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 were closed in the area, causing major traffic delays that stretched for miles. The mainlanes fully reopened at 9:28 a.m., about four hours after the fatal crash.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.