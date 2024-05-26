Houston is deadliest city for drivers on Memorial Day weekend, study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians, keep your eyes on the road this long holiday weekend. A new study has revealed Houston is the No. 1 deadliest city to drive in during the Memorial Day weekend.

The report by insurance agency Jerry analyzed traffic fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2018 to 2022 to determine the most deadly cities and the average number of fatal vehicle accidents throughout the holiday period, which the NHTSA says begins from Friday at 6 pm through Tuesday at 6 am.

Texas is the deadliest state for Memorial Day driving, experiencing 218 traffic fatalities on average during the holiday period from 2018 to 2022. Houston swerved into the No. 1 spot for the deadliest city, with 20 fatalities on average.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.