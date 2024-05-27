Woman dead, man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Humble with allegedly impaired driver

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Humble on Sunday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

An investigation revealed that Diana Grace Gonzalez was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jason Aycock, who allegedly showed signs of impairment.

According to deputies, Aycock traveled southbound in a single lane at the 14300 block of Smith Road in a blue 2013 Nissan Versa.

Failing to stay in his lane, investigators said Aycock veered to the left side of the roadway into a grassy ditch and struck a concrete driveway head-on. Then, the vehicle struck a tree.

According to HCSO officials, Aycock and Gonzalez were not wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Gonzalez was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while Aycock was hospitalized in fair condition.

According to officials, the investigation into Aycock's signs of impairment is ongoing, and no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Authorities said there was no video footage recovered during the initial on-scene investigation.

The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.