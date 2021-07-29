fatal crash

Man killed, 5-year-old child injured after car slams into back of 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed, child injured in crash with 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed and a child was hurt after slamming into the back of an 18-wheeler in Montgomery overnight.

Video from the scene shows mangled metal in the aftermath of the accident. A red Subaru can be seen smashed underneath an 18-wheeler.

Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say an 18-wheeler was disabled on Fish Creek just south of FM-2854 in Montgomery County when a red Subaru slammed into the back of it.

The driver of the 18-wheeler told troopers the airline broke on his truck, causing the brakes to lock up. The truck driver turned on his hazard lights while he checked the vehicle.

That's when the driver of the red Subaru slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler, crushing the front end of the vehicle.

The driver, described as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters had to raise the loading ramp of the 18-wheeler to gain access to the vehicle and cut the man out.

Crews were able to retrieve a 5-year-old child from the back seat of the vehicle through the only opening into the passenger compartment.

"The passenger was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston," Sgt. Erik Burse with Texas DPS said. The child arrived at the hospital in critical condition, Burse said.

Troopers noted that the roadway where the crash occurred is unlit with a 45 mph speed limit. Investigators did not see any skid marks from the Subaru in the crash.

No charges have been filed against the truck driver as the investigation remains ongoing.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashcar accidentfatal crashman killedtruck crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News