Man killed, 5-year-old child injured after car slams into back of 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed and a child was hurt after slamming into the back of an 18-wheeler in Montgomery overnight.Video from the scene shows mangled metal in the aftermath of the accident. A red Subaru can be seen smashed underneath an 18-wheeler.Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say an 18-wheeler was disabled on Fish Creek just south of FM-2854 in Montgomery County when a red Subaru slammed into the back of it.The driver of the 18-wheeler told troopers the airline broke on his truck, causing the brakes to lock up. The truck driver turned on his hazard lights while he checked the vehicle.That's when the driver of the red Subaru slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler, crushing the front end of the vehicle.The driver, described as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters had to raise the loading ramp of the 18-wheeler to gain access to the vehicle and cut the man out.Crews were able to retrieve a 5-year-old child from the back seat of the vehicle through the only opening into the passenger compartment."The passenger was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston," Sgt. Erik Burse with Texas DPS said. The child arrived at the hospital in critical condition, Burse said.Troopers noted that the roadway where the crash occurred is unlit with a 45 mph speed limit. Investigators did not see any skid marks from the Subaru in the crash.No charges have been filed against the truck driver as the investigation remains ongoing.