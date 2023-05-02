A man wanted for questioning in the shooting turned himself in, but he hasn't been charged in the incident that started as a fight before turning fatal.

Deadly shooting at METRO bus stop on Scott Street to be referred to grand jury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting that happened at a METRO bus stop in April will be referred to a grand jury, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Charles Evans turned himself in overnight. Authorities did not release the man's name since he has not been charged.

The fatal shooting happened at 12 a.m. on April 24 in the 4700 block of Scott Street.

According to police, Evans and another man got into a physical fight on the bus. Witnesses said Evans punched the man multiple times, but the fight didn't end there. It continued after they both got off the bus.

The man who had been punched then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Evans, who was taken to the hospital, police said. He died.

The man who shot him ran away south on Scott Street before officers arrived.

Two days later, detectives released surveillance video of the alleged gunman boarding a METRO bus moments before shots were fired in hopes of receiving the public's help in identifying him.

The video above is from the original report.

Watch surveillance video of the suspect wanted

After detectives questioned the 22-year-old, the district attorney's office determined the shooting would be referred to a grand jury.

ABC13 Safety Tracker data shows six homicides have been reported in the area within the last 12 months. The data reported includes University Oaks and Riverside Terrace areas, home to an estimated 20,000 people.

SEE ALSO: Police vow more officers on patrol after 6th violent incident on or near METRORail in 2 months

Other METRO incidents

A 28-year-old woman was attacked at the Palm Center Station on Oct. 29, 2022.

On Nov. 15, 2022 a man was beaten with a baseball bat by a group of men at the light rail stop at Fulton and Cavalcade.

Another deadly incident took place on Nov. 21, 2022 after a man was stabbed multiple times in the torso onboard a METRORail.

A man was grazed during a fight on Dec. 7, 2022 with about 17 people on the bus at the time, according to police.