HPD searches for suspect who fatally shot man during fight near bus stop in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect in the death of a man whose body was found next to a METRO bus stop.

HPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4710 block of Lockwood Drive at about 4:25 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

HFD paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into the case determined the victim, whose name is still not known, was involved in a fight with an unknown Black man. During that fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.