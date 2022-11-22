Police respond to deadly stabbing along METRORail line in downtown

A person was stabbed to death on Monday evening along a METRORail line in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has died after a deadly stabbing that appeared to take place onboard a METRORail on Monday night.

Houston and METRO police departments responded to the 1100 block of Rusk Street. While HPD said the stabbing happened on the tram, METRO police weren't sure if the assault took place on it or at a stop.

A man stabbed multiple times in the torso was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Houston police elaborated on the killing, saying that two men got into an altercation that escalated into violence. The man suspected of the stabbing remained at the scene as police were heading there. He was taken into custody.

They didn't immediately know what caused the fight or if the two men knew each other.

The stabbing marked the second-such killing on METRORail's Purple Line in a month. A 28-year-old woman was attacked at the Palm Center Station on Oct. 29.

Police don't believe there's any correlation between the two killings.

The investigation forced the suspension of the Purple Line. A bus shuttle was used to transport passengers, METRO said.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.