The bus driver kicked both men off, and unfortunately, things did not settle down between the two, police said.

Men kicked off METRO bus before 1 of them fired deadly shots in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a fight that started on a METRO bus escalated to gunfire near the Texas Southern University campus, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday in the 4700 block of Scott Street.

Police said a fight between two men started on the METRO bus, but the shooting happened on the street after the men were kicked off the bus by the driver.

There were several witnesses.

Unfortunately, things did not settle down between the two once they were on the street. The argument continued, and then one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other twice, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

"When they got off the bus, they continued to argue, and at one point, the suspect produced a handgun, firing two shots, striking the victim," Lt. J.P. Horelica with the Houston Police Department said.

The suspect is not in custody. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and was armed with a handgun.

If you saw what happened, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department.

