Man arrested for stabbing woman to death on METRORail was convicted of a 2019 stabbing: Records

This is not the only case Christopher Washington has been involved in. The 52-year-old had served three years for another stabbing back in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for stabbing a 28-year-old woman to death on a METRORail in southeast Houston is now in custody, police said.

Christopher Washington, 52, was arrested at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Washington has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to documents, but it will likely be updated to a murder charge.

Alexis Jarrell, 28, was attacked at the Palm Center Station on Griggs Road when Washington allegedly stabbed her.

Metro Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the two strangers had gotten into a short argument moments prior.

"We made sure we got the victim to the hospital. The suspect had left the scene," Chief Vera Bumpers said. "Arguments can escalate quickly, which is why it's so important to really pay attention to your surroundings and be focused, because sometimes anything can trigger a person."

Charging documents say Washington was released in July and then arrested again in August for allegedly assaulting a different woman.

Jarrell's case is not the only one Washington has been involved in. Washington also served three years in prison for another stabbing that METRO police investigated in 2019.

He is expected back in court Wednesday morning.