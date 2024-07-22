HCSO looking for suspects in fatal Monday-morning drive-by shooting on Eastex Freeway feeder

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car on the Eastex Freeway on Monday morning, HCSO said.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car on the Eastex Freeway on Monday morning, HCSO said.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car on the Eastex Freeway on Monday morning, HCSO said.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car on the Eastex Freeway on Monday morning, HCSO said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a car that was riddled with bullet holes on the Eastex Freeway feeder road Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at the 12900 block of the northbound feeder road at the intersection of Lauder Road and the Eastex Freeway at about 9:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jusnz Joseph, was found dead in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds, according to HCSO.

HCSO provided an update that the incident was the result of a drive-by shooting.

Officials said someone in a dark-colored SUV or crossover vehicle approached the victim's car at the intersection with Lauder Road and fired several shots into it before fleeing the scene.

ABC13's SkyEye was over the scene where officials were searching the red-colored Cadillac sitting in the middle of the road.

Live images showed the car with bullet holes in the front and back windshields, and along the roof above the back rear window, which was shattered.

Officials did not give a suspect description, nor did HCSO say if there was a connection between the victim and the suspects.

"We don't have a suspect description of those guys yet," Sgt. Jason Brown with HSCO said. "We are still in the process of reviewing video in the area. We got some pretty decent video of the actual shooting, so we are in the process of trying to follow that vehicle as it goes down the road trying to get some better views of that vehicle."

HCSO said they do not have any indication of whether this was road rage but said they are reviewing footage of the shooting.

"It doesn't really appear to be road rage, but again that remains to be determined," Brown said. "It possibly could be or it could be something that is targeted toward this person so time will tell as far as that goes."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston's Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.