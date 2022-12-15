Man beaten with baseball bat at METRO bus stop in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat at a METRO bus stop in north Houston, police said.

Police said this happened at the bus stop at Fulton and Cavalcade. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Additional information regarding the attack or what led to it was not immediately released.

Thursday's incident is one of a few that have taken place in the last couple of months. In October, a woman died after she was stabbed during an argument with a man at the METRORail stop. Nearly one month later, another argument ended in a man being stabbed to death along the METRO purple line.

