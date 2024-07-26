5 persons of interest wanted in shooting death of man after argument escalates in NE Houston: HPD

Alberto Posada was shot and killed in June after an argument escalated. Now, HPD said they're searching for five persons of interest in this case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man is dead, and the Houston Police Department said it's searching for five persons of interest for questions in his shooting death.

According to HPD, the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on June 9 in the 9700 block of Homestead Road.

Police said the victim, identified as 25-year-old Alberto Posada, had been chased by another vehicle, and shots were fired at Posada as he arrived at the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

From there, police said the suspects fled the scene in a white-colored 2011-2012 Mazda CX-9 SUV.

HPD said Posada suffered at least one gunshot wound and was then taken to another area hospital, where he was pronounced dead days later on June 11.

An investigation into the case determined the incident began as a verbal argument at a gas station at 9700 Homestead and escalated into what police are calling a road rage incident. The investigation also identified five individuals as persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information on the persons' whereabouts is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and refer to case No. 0828503-24.

