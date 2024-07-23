Man, 66, hit and killed by tree while cleaning up after Hurricane Beryl, medical examiner rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was hit by a tree while cutting one that had fallen following Hurricane Beryl, ABC13 learned on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as 66-year-old Ronald Earl Coats, the medical examiner said.

He died at the hospital on July 18.

Coats' death has been ruled an accident.

The storm is responsible for several deaths across southeast Texas.

In Harris County alone, 15 people, including Coats, were killed.

A 110-year-old woman died from the heat due to power outages caused by Beryl.

Galveston, Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Matagorda Counties all reported deaths as well.

