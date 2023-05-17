2 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Mont Belvieu, police say

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer left two people dead in Mont Belvieu on Wednesday, according to police.

The Mont Belvieu Police Department said the traffic accident happened at about 11 a.m. on Eagle Drive, which remains closed to through traffic from FM 565 to Eagle Pointe Drive.

SkyEye was over the scene as crews worked to clear crash.

Police confirmed two fatalities and said a tractor-trailer was involved, but how the incident unfolded is unclear.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

