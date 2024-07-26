Hit-and-run suspects wanted after deadly 3-vehicle crash on US-290, constable deputies say

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jersey Village on Tuesday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted about the crash on social media, saying it happened on the US-290 Northwest Freeway.

Constable Mark Herman said the large truck failed to stop and ran into the back of another vehicle, killing the driver.

Three Hispanic men got out of the truck to look at the damage before driving away, going east near the Sam Houston Toll Road, according to Hermann.

Authorities did not provide further details about the suspects' descriptions but said they were last seen in a large 20-24-foot box truck or cargo van.

"If anyone has information on the wanted suspect vehicle, driver, or any dash camera video that might show the collision, please contact our office or your local law enforcement," Herman said.