Only 20% of hit-and-runs are investigated in Houston, fewer are solved, data shows

Hit-and-run cases in Houston are not uncommon, but data shows that only a small number of incidents reported are solved.

Hit-and-run cases in Houston are not uncommon, but data shows that only a small number of incidents reported are solved.

Hit-and-run cases in Houston are not uncommon, but data shows that only a small number of incidents reported are solved.

Hit-and-run cases in Houston are not uncommon, but data shows that only a small number of incidents reported are solved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not uncommon to hear about hit-and-runs on Houston streets - three happened in Harris County just this week.

One happened on Sunday at about 1 a.m. on Westheimer near Dairy Ashford. A second occurred on Tuesday at 4 a.m. on Gulf Bank Road that police now believe may have been intentional. The third one took place overnight in the 400 block of Hill Road in northeast Harris County. All of them were deadly.

"It saddens me that it went out like that. No explanation. No answers," Laura Crawford said.

SEE ALSO: Man unloading trailer killed by hit-and-run driver in Aldine area, deputies say

Crawford is recalling the death of her father, 62-year-old Tommy Crawford. Houston police said he was walking along Cullen Boulevard on May 13 when a grey minivan hit him and drove away.

"Something like this, there isn't really any closure," Crawford said.

Her father's case is one among thousands that remain unsolved.

"Hundreds upon hundreds of hit-and-runs. I mean, I know it's a higher populated place, but it seems just unreal," Crawford said.

According to Houston Police Department data, 26,880 hit-and-run cases were opened in 2023. Still, only 1,166 were assigned to an investigator, and only 310 were cleared, meaning an investigator sent the case to the district attorney's office.

This year's numbers look slightly different. The number of hit-and-runs is about the same, with 10,609 cases happening from Jan. 1 to May 31. So far, 2,056 cases have been assigned to investigators, which is about 1,000 more than the same period in 2023. However, the clearance rate is about the same, with 125 cases presented to the district attorney so far.

Of those thousands of hit-and-runs, 51 people died in 2023. And this year is shaping to be deadlier, with 22 in the first five months.

"When you're in a metropolitan area, you see cameras everywhere, so you would think someone somewhere would know something," Crawford said.

Even with more cases going to detectives so far this year, the vast majority of them haven't been investigated.

SEE ALSO: Couple arrested for fatally running over pedestrian in separate cars and taking off, HCSO says

In Crawford's father's case, there is a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward. Crawford said she understands being scared and not knowing what to do in an emergency, but she still asks whoever did this to come forward.

"The hurt that you must feel in knowing that you didn't turn around and you didn't see if he was OK, and you didn't get him help. I can't imagine the pain you must be feeling. I don't know there is forgiveness in people who say they made a mistake," Crawford said.

An HPD spokesperson says hit-and-runs often happen at night, and there is no video or poor video, making the cases hard to investigate. HPD said if it is safe to do so, take a picture of the care involved, including the license plate, and stay at the scene until emergency crews arrive.

HPD also notes that the majority of hit-and-runs are fender benders. They encourage victims of hit-and-runs to try to remember all details, like the make, model, and bumper stickers on the offending car. No detail is too small.

Anyone with information in the Crawford deadly hit-and-run or any other is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.