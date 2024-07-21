Man found dead with gunshot wounds after major crash on Harris County freeway

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that ended in a major crash out on a Harris County freeway early Sunday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11600 block of Eastex Service Road at 5 a.m.

At the scene, deputies reported finding a Ford Escape crashed out on the side of the freeway. Inside the vehicle, they found a dead man with gunshot wounds. The driver's side of the SUV has several bullet holes.

Authorities don't know where the victim was coming from or where he was going. No evidence suggests there was an exchange of gunfire.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.