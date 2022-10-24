World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are four challenging but doable victories away from reclaiming the Commissioner's Trophy in the 2022 World Series.
By late Sunday night, the reigning American League champions firmed up their matchup with the surprising National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.
The video is from the Astros' arrival back in Houston after clinching a spot in the 2022 World Series.
The 106-win Houston club has homefield advantage over the upstart Phillies, who coincidentally clinched the final playoff spot in the NL by beating the Astros three games before the regular season ended. The Astros allowed the Phillies to celebrate in the visiting clubhouse at that time, but they're now trying to stop them from doing that at all this time around.
How does the series look for broadcast audiences? 'Stros fans can expect the same first pitch times across all games of the World Series.
Major League Baseball announced a 7:03 p.m. Houston time first pitch for every game of the championship series. Houston earned the right to host the first two and, if necessary, the last two games.
Here's a full schedule of when and where each game of the best-of-seven series will be played. ABC13 sister network ESPN Radio is the official English-language radio broadcasting home of the World Series.
- Game 1: at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 2: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 3: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5*: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6*: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
